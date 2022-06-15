State Police at Milton Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Ronald Spencer, 42, of Danville, was charged after allegedly kicking a 32-year-old Danville man.
The incident occurred at 10:17 a.m. May 21 along Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Tajuan Crum, 26, of Danville, has been charged after allegedly attacking a 63-year-old Bloomsburg woman and a 36-year-old Duncannon man.
The incident occurred at 1:06 p.m. June 9 along Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Luis Roque, 52, of Danville, has been charged after allegedly kicking and punching a 54-year-old Danville man.
The incident occurred at 1:01 p.m. June 8 along Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Palvinder Singh, 49, of Mount Pleasant Mills reported the theft of four catalytic converters — valued at $50 each — from vehicles parked at his business.
The thefts occurred between 12:01 a.m. June 4 and 6 a.m. June 10 at 7940 Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Scattering rubbish
MONROE TOWNSHIP — John Shingara, of Monroe Township, Snyder County, reported someone leaving two bags of garbage on his property.
The incident occurred between 10 p.m. June 4 and 6 a.m. June 5 at 1331 Stetler Ave., Monroe Township.
