HARRISBURG — State data released Wednesday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 251 across six area counties. Additionally, 14 new deaths were reported.
Confirmed new cases rose by 94 in Lycoming County, 54 in Northumberland County, 36 in Columbia County, 26 in Union County, 25 in Snyder County and 16 in Montour County. Eight new deaths were reported in Northumberland County, two in Lycoming County and one in Columbia County.
Statewide, new cases increased by 8,703. The state reported 220 new deaths, which brings the statewide number of deaths since March to 11,762.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,983 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,585 cases among employees, for a total of 48,568 at 1,363 distinct facilities in 66 counties, the state reported. Of total deaths, 7,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 3,039 cases (154 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 2,835 cases (51 deaths)
• Union County, 1,868 cases (19 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,643 cases (53 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,151 cases (28 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,084 cases (16 deaths)
