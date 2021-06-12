LEWISBURG — Three blood drives have been scheduled in memory of Tom Szulanczyk, a former Red Cross executive who passed away recently.
The drives will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 28, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, in the North Central PA Red Cross Chapter meeting room, 249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg.
To make an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code RedCrossOffice, or call 800-733-2767.
