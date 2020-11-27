SELINSGROVE — All Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) appointments will be conducted via remote operations only (e.g. virtual or telephone) until further notice.
CAA will continue to provide much-needed housing, energy, transportation, employment, education, and service navigation assistance for our neighbors in need. Appointments for these services and more can be made by calling the main line at 570-374-0181.
CAA remains diligent in following guidance from the commonwealth, Department of Health, CDC, and Community Action Program Legal Services (CAPLAW) regarding its response to COVID-19 as it affects staff, customers, and building readiness. CAA continues to follow all CDC PPE guidelines, which requires masks, hand sanitizer, and enhanced disinfecting practices. Additionally, all employees and customers are asked to perform a self-temperature screening prior to entering the shared building space.
CAA will continue to follow local government recommendations and actions in response to the projected continue spike in COVID cases.
