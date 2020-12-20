HARRISBURG — New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise by the thousands each day in Pennsylvania. Over the last week, local confirmed cases over six-area counties have exploded, by 2,179.
Confirmed cases in Lycoming County are now at 4,229. Northumberland County's confirmed new cases are at 3,783 and in Union County, cases are at 2,210. Nearly 200 Northumberland Countians have lost their lives to COVID, and Lycoming County is closing in on 100 deaths.
Over the last week alone, cases have risen by 868 in Lycoming County, 368 in Northumberland County, 206 in Union County, 213 in Columbia County, 230 in Montour County and 194 in Snyder County. Deaths over the last week increased by 27 in Lycoming County, 28 in Northumberland County, seven in Union County, four in Columbia County, three in Snyder County and two in Montour County.
On Saturday, the state reported 9,834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 548,489.
There are 6,147 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring, the Department of Health reported. Of that number, 1,232 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4-10 stood at 16.2%, according to state data.
There were 217 new deaths reported Saturday for a total of 13,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 3,783 cases (193 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 4,229 cases (91 deaths)
• Union County, 2,210 cases (26 deaths)
• Columbia County, 2,059 cases (57 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,438 cases (33 deaths)
• Montour County, 859 cases (19 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.