Colon and rectal surgeon joins UPMC

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Amy Curry, DO, FACS, to the colon and rectal surgery team in Williamsport. She specializes in laparoscopic and robotic surgery of the colon, bowel and appendix, as well as diseases of the anus and rectum.
Curry received her medical degree and completed her residency in general surgery with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia. She received fellowship training in minimally invasive colon and rectal surgery with The Colon and Rectal Clinic of Orlando, Orlando, Fla.
Curry most recently served as a general and colorectal surgeon at Baycare Medical Group, Bartow, Fla., specializing in minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, complex anorectal disease and endoscopy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.