MILTON — Various approaches for operating the Milton Area School District’s new wellness center were discussed during Tuesday’s Milton Area School District board committee session.
Per a presentation delivered by Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart, the district is weighing three different options concerning the operation of the wellness center, to be overseen by Trent Donlan.
One option includes allowing community access to the wellness center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the school year. In the summer months, the center would be open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This option commits $20,595 to operating the center, including $15,480 during the school year and $5,115 in the summer.
During the summer months, Donlan would be paid $31 per hour.
Another option would allow Donlan to focus on both students and the community during the school year, and only students in the summer. During the summer, the district would hire individuals to supervise the facility to ensure consistent coverage. This option would potentially allow for the center to be open from 4 to 7 p.m. during the summer, and would allocate a salary of $17,955 to operate the facility for the community. Of that, $15,480 would be allocated to cover the operations during the year, and $2,475 would be used to pay a part-time employee to run the facility in the summer.
The third option would allow Donlan to focus solely on training students, with district hiring individuals to supervise the center both during the academic year and throughout the summer.
The total salary committed to running the facility would be $7,875, with $5,400 allocated to covering management during the school year, and $2,475 allocated to operating the facility over the summer.
“These are ballpark numbers based on $15 an hour,” reiterated Bickhart.
The district is still weighing potential annual access fees to community members, including different monthly dues and key fob prices.
Board member Eric Moser raised the possibility of testing this community model for 12 to 18 months to determine how many community members purchase membership to the center. The presentation noted that no person with past or present criminal conduct would be able to access the facility.
With each option, the hours of operation for the wellness center would follow the school district calendar.
Bickhart also presented a proposal to open the outdoor track during the summer, potentially between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 25 through Aug. 16.
The board intends to revisit potential operating models and costs for the center at the Tuesday, May 9, voting session.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
