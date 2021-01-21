HARRISBURG — Cases of COVID-19 across six-area counties continue to trend downward as data released Thursday showed confirmed, new cases were up by 154. There were eight new deaths reported.
Confirmed new cases rose by 57 in Lycoming County, 32 in Northumberland County, 23 in Union County, 15 in Columbia County, 19 in Montour County and eight in Snyder County. Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland, Snyder and Columbia counties. One new death was reported in Union and Lycoming counties.
Statewide, there were 5,664 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 788,834 since March.
There are 4,882 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 889 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8–14 stood at 12.7%.
There were 260 new deaths reported for a total of 20,128 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the state noted.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 5,,726 cases (279 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 6,669 cases (193 deaths)
• Union County, 3,291 cases (67 deaths)
• Columbia County 3,484 cases (106 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,041 cases (63 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,396 cases (42 deaths)
