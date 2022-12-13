Yaw names district director

HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) has announced the hiring of Matt Wise as district director for the 23rd Senatorial District. He will be working out of Yaw’s Williamsport office, at 175 Pine St., Suite 105.
Prior to joining Yaw’s staff, Wise worked as a field representative for former Senate Majority Leader and President Pro Tempore Jake Corman for more than 10 years. Previously, he served as assistant director of student activities and assistant manager for student employment at Lock Haven University. In 2007, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in history with a minor in political science and psychology from Lock Haven. He went on to earn a Master of Education in 2011 from the same university. He is a member of Kiwanis International and serves on a number of area boards. He lives in Mill Hall with his wife Chrissy.
Tioga County has joined Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Union counties in the 23rd Senatorial District. The new district serves 263,353 residents, includes 168 municipalities, 27 school districts and spans more than 4,000 square miles. In addition to Yaw’s Williamsport district office, a secondary office will now be located at 5 Main St. in Wellsboro, to make services in the district more accessible. Chuck Dillon and Deb Rudy, formerly of Sen. Cris Dush’s office, recently joined Yaw’s staff to continue serving the constituents of Tioga and surrounding counties.
“I am proud to have Matt, Chuck and Deb join our team to help serve the hardworking people of our region,” Yaw said. Their longtime service to their communities will be an invaluable part of fulfilling my commitment to our district residents. I look forward to working with them.”
