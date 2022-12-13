Yaw names district director

Sen. Gene Yaw (R-27) and Matt Wise

HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) has announced the hiring of Matt Wise as district director for the 23rd Senatorial District. He will be working out of Yaw’s Williamsport office, at 175 Pine St., Suite 105.

Prior to joining Yaw’s staff, Wise worked as a field representative for former Senate Majority Leader and President Pro Tempore Jake Corman for more than 10 years. Previously, he served as assistant director of student activities and assistant manager for student employment at Lock Haven University. In 2007, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in history with a minor in political science and psychology from Lock Haven. He went on to earn a Master of Education in 2011 from the same university. He is a member of Kiwanis International and serves on a number of area boards. He lives in Mill Hall with his wife Chrissy.

