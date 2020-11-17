MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) Santa house will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, along Broadway in Milton.
While the house will be in place, Santa will greet children from the home's front porch. Anyone visiting the home should be masked and practice social distancing from Santa and others in attendance.
