State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Milton boy sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 11:44 a.m. May 12 along Cemetery Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the boy lost control of a 1998 Suzuki Bandit 600 on a curve, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. The boy was cited with classes of licenses.
One-vehicle crash
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — James Steele, 42, of Danville, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash troopers reported occurring at 4:32 p.m. May 13 along Continental Blvd., Anthony Township, Montour County.
A 2012 Harley-Davidson Fatboy driven by Steele lost control, went off the roadway and struck an embankment. Troopers said Steel was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Evan Morris, 18, of Watsontown, struck a deer which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 8:54 p.m. May 13 along Route 44, south of Rovenolt Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Assault
MUNCY — Troopers are investigating the alleged assault of a 7-year-old Watsontown boy.
The alleged incident occurred between 11 and 11:30 p.m. April 16 along North Main Street, Muncy.
Theft by deception
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of $2,000 from a 52-year-old man and 51-year-old woman, both of New Columbia.
The incident was reported at 1:29 p.m. May 5 along Newky Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Kim Floyd, 67, of Montandon, reported the theft of multiple pieces of jewelry from her residence.
The incident was reported at 5:04 p.m. May 8 at 172 North Court, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Sharon Jones, 63, of Lewisburg, reported her phone being stolen after she mislaid it inside of a restroom.
The incident occurred at 8 p.m. May 1 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Montandon Baptist Church reported someone spray painting what appeared to be images of a cross and devil face, in red.
The incident occurred between 8 p.m. May 9 and 5 p.m. May 12 at 257 Main St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Simple trespass
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Wade Rathfon, 43, of Mifflinburg and Glenn Rathfon, 64, of Mifflinburg, were cited after troopers said they were found to be hunting on private property owned by Marc Jackson, 52, of Collegeville.
The incident occurred at 5:14 a.m. May 13 at Fox Hollow and Dennen Hill roads, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Harassment
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Joshua Dressler, 43, of Lewisburg, and Edwin Delcamp, 62, of Mifflinburg, were cited after troopers said they engaged in an argument.
The incident occurred at 3:08 p.m. May 13 at 1745 Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old Middleburg woman sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 11:54 a.m. May 1 along New Berlin Highway, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2001 GM Sonoma driven by Beau Keister, 38, of Mount Pleasant Mills, crossed a double-yellow line and struck a 2011 Chrysler 200 driven by Jennifer Gill, 76, of Middleburg.
Keister, who sustained a suspected minor injury, was cited by troopers with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Gill was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
Public drunkenness
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Glen Shurock, 30, of Mifflinburg, was charged with public drunkenness after troopers said he was found to be sleeping in his car.
The incident occurred at 3:35 p.m. May 9 at 1969 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Kim E. Wheeler, Christian Wheeler, to Carl J. Nelson, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Lisa R. Taylor, Brian L. Taylor, to Melissa Bolger, Mark Kulbis, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Sterry Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Linda Brubaker Trustee, to Michael McCormack, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Nancy Y. Bergenstock, Kimberly D. Benton to Luann S. Wertz, property in Kelly Township $1
• Maurice T. Woolsey Sr., Gloria L. Woolsey, to Denise Coates, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Mary J. Prigitano Estate, Jaqueline Prigitano Executrix, to Robert G. Mall, Charlotte K. Mall property in Buffalo Township, $339,000
• Benuel J. Beiler, Lynn J. Beiler, to Richard S. Raffauf Jr., Theda Raffauf, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Matthew E. Briskie, Emily K. Minser Briskie to BGRS Relocation Inc., property in Kelly Township, $365,000
• BGRS Relocation Inc, to Jeremy S. Rutherford, Sarah Fay Ann Rutherford, property in Kelly Township, $365,000
• L. Jay Lemons, Marsha S. Lemons, to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Roy L. Hoffman, Doris J. Hoffman to Roy L. Hoffman and Doris J. Hoffman Income Only Grantor Trust, Roy L. Hoffman Income Only Grantor Trust, Doris J. Hoffman Income Only Grantor Trust, property in Hartleton, $1
• Keith M. Fetzer, Melissa A. Fetzer to Keith M. Fetzer, Mellisa A. Fetzer, Tara L. Sheesley Trustee, Ryan K. Fetzer Trustee, Jordan W. Fetzer Trustee, Fetzer Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protection, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Bethanie R. Allen Administratrix, Tod M. Steese Estate, to Bethanie R. Allen, Joshua C. Allen, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Gwen Hull, John E. Hull, to Keith A. Wagner, Barbra J. Wagner, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Martin R. Wilson to 44 MRKT L.L.C., Forty Four MRKT L.L.C., property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Lawrence S. Rose, Barbara J. Rose, to Logan B. Rose, property in Union Township, $1
Marriage Licenses
• Lara E. Petorak, 28, Lewisburg to John Federico Charles-Funk, 32, Lewisburg
• Graham E. Wiand, 21, Mifflinburg to Grace H. Reimer, 22, Lewisburg
• Laura N. Winger, 35, Lewisburg to Nathan R, Bartell, 32, Lewisburg
• Kevin S. Weaver, 23, Mifflinburg to Kayla M. Taylor, 20, New Columbia
• Jaqueline S. Arbogast, 24, Mifflinburg to Tristan R. Threet, 34, Mifflinburg
• Corey A. Umstead, 45, Mifflinburg to Jennifer L. Duck, 30, Mifflinburg
