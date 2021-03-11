LEWISBURG — Four Bucknell students received Fulbright awards in 2019-2020 competition, ranking the university among the top 40 baccalaureate institutions.
Each year the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announces the top producing institutions for the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange initiative. The Chronicle of Higher Education publishes the list of top Fulbright institutions annually. Bucknell ranked among the top 40 baccalaureate institutions based on its performance in the 2019-2020 competition, when four students won Fulbright awards through the Fulbright U.S. Students Program.
Bucknell Fulbright recipients were:
• Julia Stevens, Class of 2020, a French and Francophone studies and Russian studies major, who earned an English teaching Fulbright to supplement local language instruction in schools in Russia.
• Marie Catanese, Class of 2020, an international relations and environmental studies major who earned an English teaching grant for Malaysia.
• Maren Burling, Class of 2019, an anthropology and Spanish double major whose English-teaching Fulbright will take her to Mexico in 2021-2022.
• Soni Madnani, Class of 2020, an economics, political science and Spanish triple major who earned an English teaching Fulbright to travel to Indonesia in 2021-22.
Fulbright cancelled all travel in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19.
“We are very proud of all our Fulbright applicants,” said Margaret Marr, Bucknell’s director of undergraduate fellowships and research. “In recent years, Bucknell students have become increasingly competitive for Fulbright awards.”
In the 2019-2020 competition, nine Bucknell students applied, seven advanced to become semifinalists, and four won the award. In the current 2020-2021 competition, 10 Bucknell students applied and eight are semifinalists awaiting final decision.
The Fulbright Program was created to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other countries. Fulbright is the world’s largest and most diverse international educational exchange program. The primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.