HARRISBURG — Thirteen new deaths were reported over five area counties and confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 388, based on data released Wednesday by the Department of Health.
Only Snyder County had no new deaths added on Wednesday. Six new deaths were reported in Lycoming County, three in Northumberland County, two in Union County and one each in Columbia and Montour counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 134 in Lycoming County, 127 in Union County, 70 in Northumberland County, 30 in Snyder County, 15 in Columbia County and 12 in Montour County.
Statewide, 10,049 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pa. to 519,369 since March. Two-hundred-seventy new deaths were reported. Pa. has reported 13,168 deaths since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 3,611 cases (176 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 3,897 cases (79 deaths)
• Union County, 2,128 cases (24 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,959 cases (57 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,344 cases (30 deaths)
• Montour County, 700 cases (18 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.