TURBOTVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic and construction of a new elementary school stymied the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society's Heritage Days over the past two years. However, overcast skies and the threat of rain didn't dampen the spirits of those participating in a return to the traditional format of the event.
After Heritage Days was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and held as a scaled-down version in 2021. The 2022 edition returned over the weekend, with activities being held at the Hower-Slote Farm on the grounds of the Warrior Run School District. Nearby Historic Warrior Run Church was also open throughout the weekend.
The event takes people back to colonial times, where they can witness demonstrators displaying crafts and skills which would have been used at the time.
One of the notable events held as part of Heritage Days are the reenactments of end of the Battle of Fort Freeland.
Taking place on July 29, 1779, the battle was the result of the Native Americans and the British attacking the Americans at Fort Freeland. Twenty-one Americans died in the battle.
The reenactment was narrated by Roger Swartz, who has also written a book titled" Fields Of Honor: the Battle of Fort Freeland, July 28, 1779."
The reenactment also featured the Fort Freeland Company of Independent Riflemen and the Southern Woodland Indian Loyal Confederacy.
"It's living history," said Swartz, of the reenactment. "Its an involvement of all your senses."
The reenactment featured the end part of the battle where the Americans led by Captain Hawkins Boone arrived with reinforcements and attacked the Native Americans and British, but were forced to retreat. Part of the appeal of this reenactment is that it takes place where the battle was actually fought.
"With the terrain the way it almost was during the American Revolution, the public can follow something like this," said Swartz. "It brings home more. They visualize it and actually see what happens. The reenactors do a good job with that."
Swartz was glad the event was able to return to its traditional format this year.
"I feels great to be back," he said. "Once I got here, I've fallen back into it."
Other popular attractions included demonstrations such as butchering, gunsmithing, apple cider pressing and blacksmithing.
As part of Heritage Days, guided tours of the Historic Warrior Run Church were led by Sue Eppenbach.
Leon Hagenbuch, a volunteer with the heritage society, spoke about the history of the church during a Sunday morning service held there.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
