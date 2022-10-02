TURBOTVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic and construction of a new elementary school stymied the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society's Heritage Days over the past two years. However, overcast skies and the threat of rain didn't dampen the spirits of those participating in a return to the traditional format of the event.

After Heritage Days was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and held as a scaled-down version in 2021. The 2022 edition returned over the weekend, with activities being held at the Hower-Slote Farm on the grounds of the Warrior Run School District. Nearby Historic Warrior Run Church was also open throughout the weekend.

