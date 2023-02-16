WATSONTOWN — An historic Watsontown fountain will soon have a new home.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the Algert Fountain will soon be moved to a tract of land the borough owns at the corner of Main and First streets.
The fountain is being moved as part of a beautification process of the area, which council approved at its Monday meeting.
According to Jarrett, the family of the late Dr. Robert Yannacone donated $4,000 to the borough.
“His son, Rob, gave a donation in his memory to the borough, to be used however council saw fit,” Jarrett explained. “It will be used to beautify the corner of First and Main Street.”
Yannacone, a longtime Watsontown resident who had served on council, passed away in 2014.
Jarrett said the beautification project of the area will take place in the spring.
The fountain, which is 116 years old, was donated to the borough by Ruth Ritter in 2016. It had stood on her property prior to that.
Since being donated, the fountain has stood at the corner of Brimmer Avenue and Main Street.
In other business, council has given the go-ahead for a group of residents to organize a Winter Fest, to be held Dec. 1-2.
Jarrett said the festival will likely be held along Canal Street, and is still in the early planning phases.
Approval was also given for the Kevin Johnson Memorial Easter Egg Hunt to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
A car show, to benefit the American Cancer Society, was approved to be held July 29 in the park. The show is being organized by Cawley’s Moonbeams, which previously held car shows at The Arrowhead Restaurant near Milton.
Council approved a $9,000 contract to have Bixler Pyrotechnics provide fireworks for Watsontown’s annual July 4 celebration.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
