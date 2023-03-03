LEWISBURG — For 16 years, a local Christian radio station has made it a mission to encourage teenagers to use their voices for God.

WGRC’s Get Real Christian Singing Competition will hold the preliminary round for its latest edition from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 21, at The Well Coffee House at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.

