LEWISBURG — For 16 years, a local Christian radio station has made it a mission to encourage teenagers to use their voices for God.
WGRC’s Get Real Christian Singing Competition will hold the preliminary round for its latest edition from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 21, at The Well Coffee House at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
There is no registration fee and no need to preregister for the event.
“It started out as a way to promote the Get Real youth program, held Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on the radio,” said Dave Jones, operations manager and host of the Get Real program.
“We modeled the competition after the ‘American Idol’ program,” he continued. “It’s for ages 11 through 19 to share their singing talent during an initial round where the singers must sing acapella, as they do in ‘American Idol.’”
A panel of judges will choose three contestants from the preliminary rounds to move on to the final, to be held Saturday, May 6, at Knoebel’s Amusement Resort in Elysburg.
The judges will be Jones, Randy and Jade Fisher, and Christ Wesleyan Pastor Branden Mestach.
Jones said final round judging at Knoebels will be based on audience participation, as audience members will get to vote by codes sent via texting.
“This year we’ve eliminated divisions that were a part of previous years competition,” Jones explained. “Any teen can come out and sing at the preliminary rounds.”
Contestants only need to attend one of the preliminary rounds.
Those chosen to move on to the finals will be notified by March 24, via the contact information provided upon registration forms. There are rules to the competition.
“By participating, all participants acknowledge Jesus Christ as their personal savior and all songs must fit into a Christian genre or Christian-based message,” said Jones.
Participants must fill out a registration form available online, or on site at the preliminary rounds. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent’s or guardian’s signature.
In the case of a tie in the final round, the winner will be decided based on the semi-final scores.
During the final round at Knoebels, the three finalists will be able to sing with a live band.
“Between the preliminary rounds and the finals, the three finalists will have time to practice with the band,” said Jones.
All participants in the final round will receive a WGRC T-shirt and a CD.
The winner of the final round will receive a CD prize pack, and be featured on the show Get Real.
“We know there are a lot of talented teens,” Jones said. “If teens enjoy singing come on out. For those who want to watch they are encouraged to support these young people to use their talents for God.”
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.