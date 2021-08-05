MIFFLINBURG — A plea to improve athletic facilities was among comments heard by Mifflinburg Area School District directors during their most recent work session.
Jeffrey Kiss, science, math and e-learning teacher, observed that several other area districts have or are planning to upgrade their facilities.
“We are currently pioneers, but for the wrong reasons,” Kiss said. “I am referring to the state of athletics here in Mifflinbug, the decline in extracurricular activities and participation and more specifically, the lack of (or) current state of our facilities.”
Kiss, also a track and cross country coach, noted previous plans or discussions have been fruitless. The objective ought to be a facility for at least six sports, physical education and community use similar to those emerging in other districts.
He noted that over 50 girls participated in spring track, yet the team had no home venue.
“Our kids continue to practice on dirt, mats that are falling apart, cages grossly inadequate and downright unsafe for throwing events and no covering for a jumping pit,” Kiss said. “I personally went out and purchased tarps and brought brick from my house to protect the sand area.”
Kiss added that the cross country course contained concrete barriers and decaying goalposts and stanchions.
The payoff according to numerous youth health organizations, he added, became obvious in the last year and a half.
“During the pandemic, more than 25% of high school students reported ‘worsened emotional and cognitive health,’” Kiss said. “If you compare that to Mifflinburg enrollment, that is over 150 students just in grade nine to grade 12.”
Kiss called on the district to collaborate with the community, students and staff. The effort would be focused on grant writing, fundraising and all that is necessary to improve students.
Other comments included a request by Carl Emery that the board follow “Policy 903” which he said allows the public to address school directors for 2 minutes during board meeting discussions.
Emery claimed public discussion was curtailed or overlooked at a previous discussion of the Newsela platform. He hoped the board would take a stand against it due to content unlike topics which may be discussed at home and topics not appropriate for young children.
A request by Breezy Moyer called for improved accountability of contact tracing data. She said study of local data would help analyze what worked or what did not work during the school year which was most impacted by COVID-19.
Moyer also delivered a letter she said had more than 450 signatures of parents seeking more information about the district’s Equity Team, English Language Arts (ELA) program, facial covering and vaccinations. She said it also contained a statement about critical race theory.
Emilie Kurtz delivered a separate letter regarding the Newsela information portal used in ELA classes. The portal has been criticized by parents who believe some of the material on it was not appropriate or biased.
Robert Blankenship also noted that an experiment done with a local fire company which claimed that facial covering use could reduce oxygen levels to a dangerous level. He presented a petition with about 250 signatures of people who agreed.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel replied Wednesday that the board planned to address Newsela on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at its regular meeting. Newsela had been tabled in June with the expectation it would be back on the table in August.
Lichtel added that a school director may soon be added to the district Equity Team but no other action was anticipated. Similarly, further district action on a security fence in the area of the elementary and intermediate schools was not anticipated.
