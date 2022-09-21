LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership recently awarded a grant to artist Steve Gibson, to create an outdoor temporary public art mural for The Piers Art Park, in Lewisburg.
Funding for this project is made possible through a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Gibson, founder of the Art Academy of Milton, will be painting a mural on 18 of The Piers, an arc of 32 concrete monoliths which are one of the most prominent industrial ruins in town.
"When I moved to the area back in 2008, I was immediately curious about the piers," Gibson said. "I love that attention is being put on them with concerts and events, and am really happy to contribute something so more people can find them and also say "what the heck are those things?"
For years, the Piers Art Park has been a neglected, underutilized hidden gem in Lewisburg. The space is centrally located to Lewisburg downtown businesses and the rail trail.
"Our goal is to transform what has been, just a space, into a place," said Lynne Ragusea, of the LDP. "For decades, Lewisburg's own standing stones have been overlooked. We envision site-specific art, music and dance performances, community yoga and Tai Chi, art classes open to the public and more."
The concrete pier relics first appeared on the Sanborn Maps in 1925 and were labeled as coal trestles. The Piers Art Park area was a coal yard with sheds, office, and scale house with one trestle connecting the Pennsylvania Railroad — the east/west railroad, now the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail — and one trestle connecting the Reading Railroad, the north/south railroad.
Gibson plans to be on site painting the mural in October. In conjunction with Lewisburg's Stroll Through the Arts, the public is invited to Stroll down to the Piers on from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, to watch the artist at work.
