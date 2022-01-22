WATSONTOWN — Mike and Tori Istre once welcomed a 5-year-old foster child into their home who had only ever eaten chicken nuggets.
"Mike and I have liked working with kids who have a lot of trauma, and can be hard to place," Tori said. "We were hoping to adopt through foster care."
The Istres, who live in the Watsontown area, have been married for five years, and spent about two years serving as foster parents.
Through that time, they fostered eight different children. It can be difficult working with children coming from heartbreaking situations, like the boy who had only ever eaten chicken nuggets.
"It's hard, and you see that in the kid's body health," Tori noted.
"We had teenagers who were meth and heroin addicts in our home, to detox," Tori said. "Trying to meet their emotional needs is very important."
Realizing there are multiple challenges — primarily legal issues out of their control — associated with adopting a child through serving as foster parents, the Istres stepped back from fostering.
Instead, they started working with an agency in an effort to adopt. On Tuesday, three teenagers — two boys and a girl, ages 13, 15 and 17 — will arrive at the Istre home from Texas.
After a six month pre-adoption phase is complete, the Istres plan to adopt the three.
While he is now doing well, due to a genetic condition, Mike has experienced some health issues. Because he didn't want to pass the genetic condition on to another generation, he and Tori quickly realized adoption we be the best option for them to welcome children into their home.
"We've always been interested in giving a home to a child who needs one," Tori said.
"We've had children we thought we were going to adopt but didn't," she said. "It was traumatic for us to go through repeated losses (of children we thought we were going to adopt)... There's lawyers and a legal system that has to be honored."
By working with an adoption agency, the Istres were matched with the three teenage siblings in need of a permanent home.
As soon as he saw the teen's profile, Mike knew they would be a good match for he and Tori.
"They're looking for a family with a sense of humor," Tori said, of the teens.
"The kids themselves have always advocated they want to be in a Christian home," Mike added. "It's very important."
After completing a home study, the Istres became certified to adopt. They also completed a virtual interview with the teen's caseworkers, and in November traveled to Texas to meet the three.
"They have a biological relative that is unable to adopt them," Tori explained. "We were able to spend time with them. That was a really good experience."
The teens will be maintaining contact with that relative even after their adoption is complete.
During the visit to Texas, Tori said it took the teenage siblings a little time to begin feeling secure with she and Mike. However, it was emotional for everyone involved when it came time for the Istres to travel back to Pennsylvania.
"When we left... the oldest one gave me a hug and refused to let me go," Mike said.
The Istres have since remained in contact with the teenagers daily. The three have even been providing input on color schemes and furniture they wanted the Istres to place in their new bedrooms.
The couple is anxiously anticipating the arrival of the teenagers on Tuesday.
"I have no nerves," Tori said, adding that the same is true of the teens.
"My daughter says 'I'm not nervous,'" Tori continued. "'I have absolute confidence.'"
The Istres have endured significant expenses as part of the adoption process. To help cover those costs, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held.
The fundraiser is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown.
The event will include a raffle and indoor carnival.
The Istres noted their expenses have included traveling to Texas, furnishing the bedrooms for the teenagers, purchasing clothing and related items, as well as some adoption agency and legal fees.
The couple also explained why they must wait six months from the time the children arrive until the adoption can e complete.
"They require the six months because it's to make sure the kids are a good fit," Tori said.
While many adoptees look toward younger children, the Istres said it's important to realize there are many teenagers who also need a family.
"Older kids want parents," Tori said. "There's a huge misconception that those kids don't want to be adopted. They do."
For more information on the fundraiser, or on contributing to the cause, email becalyson35@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.