LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital was recently honored with a platinum designation through The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s (HAP) 2022 Donate Life PA Hospital Challenge.

The annual campaign encourages Pennsylvania hospitals to increase organ, eye, and tissue donation awareness and designations within their hospitals and communities. HAP partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the two organ procurement organizations serving Pennsylvania—the Center for Organ Recovery and Education and Gift of Life Donor Program—to support the challenge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.