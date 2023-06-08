Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Sean Blum, 27, of Marion Heights, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs, $420 restitution to New Cumberland Federal Credit Union for theft by unlawful taking.
• Trevon Laurence, 24, of Milton, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Joshua Tanner, 41, of Coal Township, $300 fine plus costs for criminal mischief.
• Jason Adamick, 42, of Frackville, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for false identification.
• Justin Cruz, 23, of Shamokin Dam, six months to four years in state prison, credit for six months served in prison, costs, $11,116 restitution to Dirt Cheap Cars for receiving stolen property.
• Ernest Delbo, 54, of Shamokin, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Abraham Durant, 29, of Shamokin, $150 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Jason Eisenhuth, 49, of Selinsgrove, nine months probation, $250 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Robert Kramer, 61, of Pottsville, $100 fine plus costs, $305 restitution to B&B Oil Company in Kulpmont, for bad checks.
• Jordan Loftus, 39, of New Columbia, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, credit for 30 days served in prison, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jennifer Leonard, of Selinsgrove, nine to 23 months in county jail, five years probation, report to county jail to begin serving sentence June 30, costs, $$100,000 restitution to Selective Insurance and $147,270 restitution to Customer Container Solutions for theft by unlawful taking.
• Maikel Gonzalez-Rios, 26, of Turbotville, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Carlos Perez, 34, of Mount Carmel, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Lauren Propst, 30, of Sunbury, one-year probation, costs, $296 restitution and $414 restitution to Dana Snyder and David Rovatin jointly and severally.
• Esmeralda McLaughlin, 33, of Shamokin, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; $100 fine plus costs for a second count of possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Tyler Carter, 30, of Watsontown, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Carusso Ferrer, 30, of Sunbury, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jordan Hess, 34, of Dalmatia, 21 months to four years in state prison, two days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs, $1,500 restitution to Country Turf & Trail for criminal trespass; one to two years in state prison, two days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking.
• Marby Kirkpatrick, 60, of Sunbury, three to 12 months in county jail, 56 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Kenneth Guss, 52, of Mount Carmel, six to 12 months in county jail, 46 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), minor prohibited from alcohol in system and purchase of brewed beverage have been filed against Cameron Cherry, 20, of Sparta, N.J., as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2:27 a.m. April 29 at Sheetz, 240 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
Police said Cherry drove to the store, and was found to be in the bathroom for about 45 minutes. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol concentration of .146%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. June 27.
District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), possession of marijuana small amount, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating privilege suspended or revoked, expired registration, driving without a license and operation without valid inspection have been filed against Mark Guisewite Jr., 39, of New Berlin.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 8:42 p.m. May 9 at Broad and Third streets, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Guisewite Jr. exhibited signs of impairment, was found to be in possession of a smoking device, and had his blood test positive for THC.
Terroristic threats
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Timothy Musselman, 48, of JPM Road, Lewisburg, has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1 p.m. May 25 along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Musselman threatened to blow up Kelly apartments.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — One minor injury was reported from a crash which occurred at 1:32 p.m. Aug. 30 at Westbranch Highway and International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2017 Chevrolet Trax driven by Delores Berrier, 74, of Middleburg, attempted to turn left onto William Penn Driveand struck a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Eugene Kahley, 89, of Weikert.
Berrier, who sustained a suspected minor injury, was cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old Middleburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 8:50 a.m. May 26 along Old Turnpike Road, west of Hoffa Mill Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2017 Hino driven by Luis Vazquez Gautier, 26, of Milton, swerved left, and then right when Vazquez Gautier fell asleep. The Hino then struck a 2018 Subaru Impreza driven by Melissa Herman, 57, of Middleburg, who sustained a suspected minor injury.
Vazquez Gautier was cited with following too closely.
Two-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:59 a.m. May 21 along Route 15, north of the White Deer exit, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2010 Hyundai Vera Cruz driven by Christina Lehman, 72, of Allenwood, drifted onto the berm and struck a 2013 Ford Taurus operated by Shelby Wilcox, 74, of Montgomery, as the Taurus was parked on the berm. Lehman was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Harry Lazarchick, 62, of Morganville, N.J., sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 1:02 p.m. May 21 along Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Lazarchick went off the roadway and struck a ditch. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2022 Honda CRV struck a deer which entered the roadway, at 9:07 p.m. May 29 along Interstate 80, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Sudharsan Thiruvenkadam, 34, of Strongville, Ohio, escaped injury in the crash.
