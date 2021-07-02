MILTON — An insurance adjuster will be examining a building in Harmony Cemetery which had its roof blow off during a Wednesday afternoon thunderstorm.
“The roof did blow off and one side of the block wall of the building did topple over,” Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger confirmed. “We did have to remove contents to the building.”
She said the building was used to store items including Christmas decorations, banners which are hung throughout the downtown area, cones and popup tents used by the Milton Police Department. Those items were not damaged.
According to Novinger, Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer has never questioned the structural stability of the building.
“It was never a concern of ours,” she said. “Sam said there was all of a sudden a gust of wind that took the roof right off. I was in shock.”
Novinger also noted that the entire Department of Public Works crew was called back to work after the roof blew off.
“They had to pick up the roof that was down on the street, and get all of the contents out of the building,” she said.
Novinger said an insurance adjuster will be inspecting the building, and make a final determination on whether it can be repaired.
“If we can repair the block and put a new roof on it, it should be OK,” she said.
Novinger reported limited other storm damage throughout the borough.
“Sam mentioned a couple of trees that came down that they cleaned up,” she said.
The Milton Fire Department responded to the scene when the roof blew off as it was initially blocking a portion of High Street.
