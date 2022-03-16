MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors made short work of a specially called board meeting Tuesday night.
Dr. Kenneth Dady Jr., of Linden, was approved without a dissenting vote as the next superintendent of schools, effective Friday, July 1 for five years. He will succeed Superintendent Dan Lichtel who has announced intentions to retire at the end of the current school year.
Dady, now assistant superintendent in the Jersey Shore Area School district, attended the meeting at the district administration building with family members.
“I’ve learned quite (a lot) about the district already,” Dady said. “I believe it is in really good shape and I can’t wait to get started.”
Dady’s salary, as per the motion, was set at $130,000 for the 2022-23 school year. Approval of the contract will be subject to legal review, including a “written superintendent agreement as per Public School Code.”
The Jersey Shore Area School District website noted that Dady has been with the district since 1997 when he began teaching sixth graders at Jersey Shore Elementary School. Previous administrative experience included serving as assistant principal at several Jersey Shore elementary schools.
Dady noted the pronunciation of his family name is “Day-dee.”
No other action was taken at the board meeting, though Director Amy Wehr requested information about “Safe 2 Say” be more widely distributed. The program teaches how to recognize signs and signals of violent behavior before they happen.
