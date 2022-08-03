Teens seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Three teenagers sustained suspected serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash which occurred at 9:46 p.m. Saturday, July 30, along Route 104, just north of Mensch Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 17-year-old Mifflinburg boy was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Blazer south on Route 104 when he attempted to pass a southbound 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Kira Reiff, 19, of Mifflinburg.
The Blazer then struck a northbound 2004 Dodge Dakota driven by a 17-year-old Mifflinburg boy. The Blazer traveled off the roadway, struck a guide rail and overturned. At the same time, the Dodge also overturned, striking the front bumper of the Scion in the process.
The driver of the Dodge, as well as two passengers in the Blazer — an unbelted 14-year-old Mifflinburg boy and a belted 16-year-old Mifflinburg boy — sustained suspected serious injuries in the crash.
According to troopers, the driver of the Blazer was wearing a seatbelt and sustained a suspected minor injury, as did Reiff and a 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in her vehicle. Both Reiff and her passenger were not belted.
Troopers cited the drivers of the Blazer and the Dodge with driving vehicle at safe speed. Reiff was cited with restraint systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.