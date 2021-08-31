LEWISBURG — Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Route 45 west of Lewisburg, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its new multi-purpose facility at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Free coffee and goodies will be served, followed by a worship service at 10:15 a.m. Activities for children will be held.
For more information, call 570-768-4555 or visit www.cornerstone-ccf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.