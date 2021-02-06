ARISTES — The eastern trails in Weiser State Forest are unique and feature diverse landscapes, and that makes them appealing to this day hiker.
Having previously hiked sections of the eastern tract, including the Homestead and Headwaters trails, a recent trek along Big Mountain Trail atop the southern ridgeline showcased some unique features from the past while dips into the shade showcased a couple of small waterfalls and streams.
These trails are located off Route 42 at the state forest headquarters, where plenty of parking is available. From there, there are two options — the Dark Woods Trail or the Faust Trail, which is relatively new and not on any of the park maps.
There's little elevation change along these trails, unless you choose to incorporate trails that take you back into the valley and toward Roaring Creek.
The Dark Woods Trail starts directly behind the headquarters building. A wide and largely flat trail, it connects to several trails along the upper ridgeline, including the Water Tanks, Big Mountain and Faust trails. The Faust Trail starts near the entrance off Route 42 and winds through some hardwood growth before ultimately connecting with the Dark Woods Trail.
The Dark Woods Trail ultimately connects with Big Mountain Trail, which runs east-west and makes a little loop to bring you back toward the state forest headquarters. Headwaters Trail intersects Big Mountain and can take you down into the valley some 400 feet if you so choose. It will also add considerable mileage to your hike.
A multitude of connecting trails makes this group of trails a favorite of mine. You can hike for as long, or as little, as you'd like and the opportunity exists to make several long loops good enough to warrant an overnight trip if you so desire.
My first trip on Big Mountain Trail was a cold one to start, with a slight breeze. An abundance of sunshine quickly warmed things up, and the snowpack made the hike bright and beautiful.
Several relics from the past can be see along this trail, including evidence of previous mining and more. As you crest the ridgeline, you can gander north toward Little Mountain though there are no specific vistas. With no real canopy during the winter months, it's easily visible through the trees. To the south, you see out over Little Catawissa Creek and the state gamelands to the neighboring ridgeline where a number of large windmills churn slowly in the distance.
Along the ridgeline there are a number of interesting rock formations and a couple of areas where mining was clearly part of the past. Once the snow retreats, a return trip is in order to better see some of this history.
One of the more intriguing man-made features was a rectangular berm that was about eight feet or so deep. On the south side of the berm, a decaying chute of sorts ran dozens of feet alongside. Long ago abandoned, it was the lone area atop the ridgeline with new-growth hemlocks.
Blazed red, the Big Mountain Trail takes you back to the Dark Woods Trail and the State Forest office. Big Mountain does continue on the west side of Route 42, stretching over another eight miles. Water Tank Trail, also blazed red, can carry you over the roadway and connect to Big Mountain on the other side, or you can simply cross at the entrance to the headquarters and take a forest road until you connect again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.