Officer heroics merit national Silver Star

Pennsylvania College of Technology Police Lt. David C. Pletz, third from left, has received national recognition for actions leading to the Sept. 28 apprehension of an armed suspect near campus. Among those on hand at an awards ceremony were, from left, Penn College President Michael J. Reed; Penn College Police Chief Chris E. Miller; Peltz; and Elliott Strickland, vice president for student affairs.

 PROVIDED BY CINDY D. MEIXEL/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — A Pennsylvania College of Technology police officer whose vigilant pursuit — even after being repeatedly fired upon — resulted in the quick apprehension of an armed suspect earlier this fall, was presented with a nationally sanctioned award during a surprise campus ceremony on Dec. 13.

Lt. David C. Pletz, a 25-year Penn College Police veteran, received a Silver Star for Bravery on behalf of the college and Chief Jack L. Rinchich, president of The National Association of Chiefs of Police, which maintains the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum in Titusville, Fla.

