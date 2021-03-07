State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
UNION TOWNSHIP — Two Port Trevorton women were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, after a one-vehicle crash at 12:43 p.m. March 3 along Produce Road, south of Aqueduct Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
According to police, Debra A. Wolf, 65, was driving a 2009 Toyota Rav4 northbound in a left curve when the vehicle went out of control, off the east side of the roadway, struck fencepost and utility pole, spun clockwise and went back into the roadway where the sheared utility pole fell onto the vehicle. Wolf and passenger Nancy J. Wolf, 86, were not belted, troopers noted, and both were transported with suspected injuries.
Debra will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
DUI/drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man was arrested for DUI and possession after a traffic stop at 1:03 a.m. March 4 along Ninth Street and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Joshua Kirchman was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia when his 2006 Chevrolet was stopped.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Richfield woman was cited after she allegedly altered price labels over the course of several visits to Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Zoie Huber, 19, was cited after she was identified through surveillance footage, troopers noted. She allegedly stole diapers valued at $41.85, household goods valued at $104.70, a 10-inch frying pan valued at $14.97, women’s clothing and apparel valued at $84.57, a wastebasket valued at $9.78, menswear valued at $37.92, women’s apparel and underwear valued at $55.16, bathroom decor valued at $47.60 and various household consumable goods valued at $83.30.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Selinsgrove woman provided a $300 down payment on a puppy via Facebook Marketplace and a cash app and never received the puppy, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place Feb. 16 along Quarry Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. Through Facebook Marketplace, the woman agreed to meet the seller halfway after providing a down payment. When she arrived at the location, the seller never arrived with the puppy.
State police encourages members of the public to refrain from transferring money via cash apps to unknown individuals.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the identity of a 52-year-old Selinsgrove man to secure a Terminix loan in the amount of $15,422.40.
Troopers are investigating. The alleged incident occurred sometime Nov. 3 in Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Activity report
• February: Total incidents, 496; crimianl offenses reported, 66; criminal offenses founded, 62; criminal offenses cleared, 41; crashes, 44; fatal crashes, 1; hit-and-run crashes, 4; number injured, 6; DUI arrests, 15; DUI-related crashes, 3; traffic citations, 294; warnings, 292.
State Police At Stonington Theft
LITTLE MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a utility trailer belonging to a 74-year-old Dornsife man.
The alleged incident occurred sometime between Sept. 4 and Feb. 16 along Route 225, Little Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 57-286-5601.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — A 39-year-old Williamsport woman was taken into custody with charges pending toxicology tests.
Troopers said a 2003 Ford Explorer was stopped at 12:04 a.m. Feb. 28 along Maynard Street and Phillips Park Drive, South Williamsport, Lycoming County. The unnamed woman was suspected of DUI and taken into custody.
Harassment
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Muncy woman was charged after an alleged domestic disturbance at 6:03 p.m. March 4 at 33 Michael Ave., Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the woman was involved in an incident with Evelyn Hamilton, 20, of Lock Haven.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a domestic involving siblings at 11:44 a.m. March 2 along Alvin Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both of Williamsport, were cited.
Harassment
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Charges were filed against a 65-year-old Montgomery man and a 93-year-old Williamsport man following an alleged incident at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 26 along Old Cement Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A physical altercation occurred, police noted.
Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged burglary which allegedly happened between 4 p.m. March 2 and 11:30 a.m. March 3 along Valley Heights Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Mail was opened containing deactivated credit cards, police said. The victim was an 80-year-old Loyalsock Township woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Three persons left Buffalo Wild Wings without paying their bill, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. March 1 at the restaurant located at 25 Liberty Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The bill came to $73.08.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
