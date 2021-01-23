TOPEKA, Kan. — Washburn University has announced its president's list honorees for the fall semester.
To qualify for the list, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Courtney Kovilaritch, of Milton, is one of more than 600 students who qualified for the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.