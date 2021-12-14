LEWISBURG — The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg will accept unwanted electronic items such as cell phones, radios other hand-held electrical devices, computers, cameras, TVs, electronic game consoles, and printers as a fundraising project to benefit the children of our region.
The items will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Weis parking lot, Route 15, Lewisburg.
The cost for dropping off the devices will be as follows: Cell phones, small speakers, small radios, other hand-held electronics, $7; laptop computers, cameras, electronic game consoles, $10.00 each; flat Screen TVs (less than 30 inches), ink jet printers, $20 each; flat Screen TVs (greater than 31 inches), console TVs, entertainment centers, $30 each; computer towers, $30 each; and laser printers, $45 each.
CRT-TVs, Curved-screen TVs and projection TVs cannot be accepted. No items that contain freon will be accepted.
All proceeds from this event will support children’s programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.