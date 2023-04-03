Rockwell Retirement Center to close

MILTON — After 35 years in operation, the Rockwell Retirement Center will be closing its doors by June 30, according to a press release issued Monday by Executive Director Andrew Washco.
According to the release, occupancy of the facility "declined sharply" during the COVID-19 pandemic. The center currently has fewer than 45 residents and about 30 staff members.
"It is with a heavy heart that we have made this difficult decision," Washco said. "For decades, Walter Strine and his family contributed to the well being of the Milton community by providing a caring place of respite to generations of Northumberland County seniors. We are all sad to see this chapter come to an end.
"We have notified the state Department of Human Services/Bureau of Human Service Licensing and started the process of securing new homes for each of our residents," Washco continued. "We will ensure an orderly and safe transition for our residents and staff, who will receive generous severance benefits and job placement assistance."
The center occupies the former Milton Area High School building. Walter Strine Sr. purchased the vacant school in the 1990s and converted it into a personal care facility.
In Rockwell's early years, the release states that Strine founded Rockwell Productions, a dinner theater housed at the retirement center.
Strine died in 2009, at age 100.
The release stated that creditors will be paid in full. The Strine family intends to continue to own the building, and repurpose it at a future point in time.
