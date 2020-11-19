MILTON — The Milton Filter Plant is among 18 Pennsylvania American Water facilities from across the state to be recognized with 20-Year Directors Awards from the Partnership of Safe Water, for 20 consecutive years of water excellence.
The national awards, which honor efforts to continuously optimize water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were announced by the American Water Works Association.
The company recently released a video recognizing its award-winning drinking water facilities, featuring several of the employees who play a role in the company’s water quality success.
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in Pennsylvania, providing water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. The company employs more than 6,800 people.
