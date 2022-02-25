WILLIAMSPORT — Two Lycoming County men have been sentenced in separate cases filed by the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Ethan Bailey, 23, of Williamsport, was sentenced to two years in prison for fentanyl distributions which occurred between August 2019 and August 2020 in Williamsport.
The charges against Bailey were filed as the result of an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police, Williamsport Bureau of Police, Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Joseph Rinker, 51, of Lyocming County, was sentenced Feb. 18 to two years of probation for tax evasion.
According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Rinker pled guilty after being charged with using his position as the manager of the Harvest Moon Restaurant, in Lycoming County, to embezzle more than $300,000, that he subsequently failed to report as income to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from 2014 to 2017. Rinker was ordered to pay $64,250 in restitution to the IRS prior to the sentencing hearing.
The case was investigated by the IRS’s Criminal Investigations Division.
