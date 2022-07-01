If all goes according to plan — and there’s a lot that could disrupt this plan, including my wife traveling home Friday from being out of the country — I will be traveling to Lexington, Ohio, Sunday to take in my 27th IndyCar race since 1997.
I attended other IndyCar races prior to 1997, but I was too young to keep an accurate record on how many I’ve been to. However, I believe the number is five or six additional races.
The 1997 race I attended at the Charlotte Motor Speedway still ranks as one of the best automobile races I’ve ever been to. In that event, Buddy Lazier pulled off the real “pass in the grass,” in which he drove through the front-stretch grassy area to pass Billy Boat for the lead in the late stages of the race.
After the event, many were saying that was more of a pass in the grass than the famed move Dale Earnhardt pulled — clipping the grass while fighting Bill Elliott for the lead — in the 1987 edition of NASCAR’s Winston All-Star Race at Charlotte.
At five victories, Scott Dixon has won more IndyCar races that I’ve attended than any other driver. Dixon was the victor in the first race at Mid-Ohio that I attended, in 2007.
I returned to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the track’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series race, which AJ Allmendinger won while driving for Roger Penske in 2013.
I made a third trip to the Ohio track last year, when Josef Newgarden dominated the IndyCar race, but held off a rapidly closing Marcus Ericsson in a fight to the finish line. With Newgarden winning the series most-recent race in Wisconsin, and Ericsson pulling off an upset win in this year’s Indy 500, those two drivers should be the ones to beat Sunday.
Will Power and Colton Herta also run strong at Mid-Ohio and should be contenders for the win.
While I’ve seen Dixon win more IndyCar races than any other driver, Power is next on the list, with four wins. I witnessed Power win at Watkins Glen in 2010, and in 500-mile races at Pocono in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
I was in victory lane — on a media credential — with Alexander Rossi at Pocono in 2018. Although he’s been in a three-year slump, Rossi runs strong at Mid-Ohio and has recently shown signs of ending his slump. He’s another driver who could be in the mix for the win on Sunday.
Other drivers I’ve seen win IndyCar races include Kenny Brack, Greg Ray, Robbie Buhl, Scott Sharp, Sam Hornish, Helio Castroneves, Dan Wheldon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Justin Wilson and Juan Montoya.
Aside from the 1997 Charlotte race, the 2002 races I was in the stands at — as Sharp and Hornish won — also rank high on the list of the best races I’ve attended.
Sharp won at Nazareth that year after leader Gil de Ferran ran out of gas on the last lap. De Ferran lost out to Hornish later that summer in Richmond, as Hornish took the victory by passing de Ferran for the lead while coming down to take the white flag.
While I’ve attended many dramatic IndyCar races, the best automobile race I’ve attended remains the 2011 NASCAR Cup season finale in Homestead. In that event, former IndyCar driver Tony Stewart claimed his third NASCAR championship after a race-long battle for it with title rival Carl Edwards.
