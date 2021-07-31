BLOOMSBURG — Seven Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania students took part in a newsummer internship program with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PA DOC) Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence (BII) and the Office of Policy and Legislative Affairs.
The idea for the internship program came from PA's Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel, a member of the Bloomsburg Class of 1998 and BU's Council of Trustees.
This year, the DOC completed a violence forecast by analyzing a number of data points that indicated the strong likelihood of a significantly violent summer, primarily in urban areas throughout the Commonwealth. The interns were tasked with monitoring communications in and out of the state's 24 correctional institutions in order to bolster the intelligence efforts of BII. The interns were able to provide actionable intel that could be used by the DOC and other law enforcement agencies to investigate or stop crimes.
The BU students, all entering their junior or senior year of school, worked alongside experienced and senior personnel, giving them significant exposure to the internal operations of a large state agency.
The BU students taking part in the program were: Trevor Dennison, Julia Tappany, Brianna Jones, Meredith Norris, Conner Pennington, Keron Butcher and Brandon Gill.
For Butcher, the experience was eye opening.
"This internship has been a great experience for me," said the rising senior from Thorndale. "Throughout this internship, I have met and made connections with so many people. I have also been shown that there are many aspects in the corrections field; whatever your field of study is, there is space for you in the DOC."
"Also the employees there are so kind. Almost every person I met wanted to help me with my future or give me some advice, which really means a lot to me," Butcher said. "Since this internship started, I have made the right connections to help point me in the right direction upon graduation. My plan after college is to find a job working in cyber-security or IT at a company.
Norris, a sociology major from Atglen, used the internship to explore the criminal justice field.
"As a sociology major, but having an interest in exploring the criminal justice field, I applied to the internship in hopes that I could gain knowledge and experience and network with as many people as possible," said Norris, who is a senior. "This summer was nothing short of those things and more. I learned so much about the fields of corrections and parole, how closely they work together and how different parts of each field operate. The PA DOC internship was such an eye-opening experience. The internship made me realize my initial interest in criminal justice is something that I want to explore more. My plan is to apply for a job in corrections when I graduate in December 2021."
Based on the program's success, Wetzel intends to continue providing this internship opportunity in the coming years.
