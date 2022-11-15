State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Cleveland, Ohio, man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 10:48 p.m. Nov. 11 along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 207.5, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Joseph Rannells lost control of a 2008 Nissan Altima in wet conditions, causing the vehicle to travel off of the roadway and down an embankment. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:50 p.m. Nov. 11 along Klein Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Outback driven by Susan Curry, 71, of Danville, failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway, down an embankment and rolled onto its driver side. Curry was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Ashley Bucher, 38, of Sunbury, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:10 a.m. Nov. 12 along Liberty Valley Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2010 Toyota Scion driven by Bucher struck a deer which entered the roadway. She was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
Vehicle vs. deer
UNION TOWNSHIP — Bradyn Natter, 26, of Selinsgrove, was not injured when a 2017 Ford Fiesta he was driving struck a deer, which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 10:47 p.m. Nov. 11 along Route 15, Union Township, Union County.
Vehicle vs deer
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Suzanne Finney, 59, of Williamsport was uninjured when a 2014 Volvo S60 she was driving struck a deer, as it entered the roadway
The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. Oct. 31 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 224, Valley Township, Montour County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Tracy Schramm, 46, of White Deer, continued to harass, anoy or alarm Brian Heckman after being told by police to stop contacting him.
The incident occurred at 5 p.m. Nov. 12 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Paul Haines, 43, of Lewisburg, reported someone using his Walmart account to purchase a $229.99 baby crib.
The incident was reported at 5:16 p.m. Nov. 9 at 81 Stahl Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Jacob Zimmerman Hoover, 20, Lewisburg to Lisa Marie Zimmerman, 19, Mifflinburg
• Landon S. Hamilton, 28, Altoona to Alyssa P. Sherrieb, 28, Butler
Deed Transfers
• Marvet R. Keister to JAR rentals L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg Borough, $1
• Patricia E. G. Bucher, Jennifer B. Whitlock, Elizabeth A. Elridge, Elizabeth Delera Bucher to Timothy M. Gibbs, Sharon R. Gibbs, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Wilber E. Aikey, Ruth E. Aikey to Richard Minier, Cara Minier, property in Kelly/White Deer Townships, $90,000
• Lynette J. Fisher, Esther P. Herman Irrevocable Trust Estate Trustee, Kristin R. McVicar Trustee, to Scott McVicar, Kristin McVicar property, in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Joseph L. Strawser, Mary C. Strawser to Gene P. Goss, Jamie R. Goss property, in White Deer Township, $1
• Paul I. Clayton, Paul I. Clayton Sr., Evelyn L. Clayton to Paul I. Clayton Jr. property, in White Deer Township, $1
• Randy Lee Dallmeyer, Linda Dallmeyer to Tracey L. Lattuca, James V. Lattuca, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Mary Y. Heimbach Estate, Roland E. Heimbach Executor to Timothy P. Mabus, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Paul E. Los, Darla S. Los to Erin K. Leister Trustee, Kristine M. Shirvinski Trustee, Amy E. Campbell Trustee Paul and Darla Los Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in West Buffalo Township $1
• Susan A. Davis Benfer, Christine M. Heim, Alice E. Trivellas, Barbara A. Rishel to Susan A. Davis Benfer, Christine M. Heim, Alice E. Trivellas, Barbara A. Rishel, Robert T. Whiteside, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Susan A. Davis Benfer, Jeffery L. Benfer, Christine M. Heim, Alice E. Trivellas, Sotirios Trivellas, Barbara A. Rishel, Seven B. Rishel, Robert T. Whiteside, Susan E. Whiteside to Mervin W. Zimmerman, Ruth R. Zimmerman, Wilmer H. Zimmerman, Edna H, Zimmerman, property in Hartley Township, $1
• James C. Smith to Nancy G. Smith Trustee, Karen S. Smith Trustee, Phyllis Smith Mendoza Trustee, to James C. Smith Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Mifflinburg $1
• Rodney J. Kroft, Wendy R. Kroft to Darren Z. Oberholtzer, Mervin R. Oberholtzer, Lois F. Oberholtzer, property in Limestone Township, $1
• Margaret M. Lieberman to Connor W. Kline, Anastasia M. Sassani, property in New Berlin, $1
• Andrew F. Barbella to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Clara W. Rute to FMGG L.L.C. property, in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Bucknell University to East Buffalo Township Storm Water Management and Main in East Buffalo Township
• Kim A. Oberdorf, Janeen L. Oberdorf, to Kim A. Oberdorf Trustee, Janeen L. Oberdorf Trustee, Kim A. and Janeen L. Oberdorf Irrevocable Trust Kim A. Oberdorf Irrevocable Trust, Janeen L. Oberdorf Irrevocable Trust, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Union County Court of Common Pleas, Buffalo Township, to Deborah J. Morelli, Robert L, Baiz, Dominic F. Yen, Fiddlers Tract IV, civil action, Buffalo Township
• Integrity Land Inc. to Green Hills Land L.L.C., property in White Deer Township, $45,000
• Seth Swartzbaugh, Amelia Swartzbaugh to Melanie Patel, Sunny Patel, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Lewisburg Christian and Missionary Alliance Church to East Buffalo Township, property in East Buffalo Township $954,750
• John E. Albright, Judy Albright to Thomas P. Albright, Keri F. Albright, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Anita M. Houtz, Scott G. Houtz, Brenda F. Stigerwalt, James E. Stigerwalt, Anthony E. Delong, Cynthia M. Delong to Walter Rose, Judith Rose, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Robert C. Blankenship, Candice Blankenship to Kenneth Kindya, Susan Marie Kindya, property in Buffalo Township, $1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.