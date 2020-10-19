Northumberland County nearing 100 COVID-19 deaths

HARRISBURG — Northumberland County is nearing 100 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest figures released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
The county now has 1,256 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic in March, with 99 confirmed deaths.
In Union County, the number of confirmed cases has reached 600, with seven deaths reported.
On Monday, the DOH confirmed 1,103 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania, on top of 1,269 new cases reported on Sunday.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases has now reached 18 3,315, according to the DOH. There have now been 8,500 deaths from COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
Confirmed cases by local county include:
• Northumberland County, 1,256 cases (99 deaths)
• Columbia County, 982 cases (39 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 840 cases (29 deaths)
• Union County, 600 cases (7 deaths)
• Snyder County, 446 cases (12 deaths)
• Montour County, 252 cases (7 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.