Former student charged with threatening Lewisburg school

KELLY TOWNSHIP — A former Lewisburg Area High School student has been charged after allegedly making threats against individuals associated with the school.

Paul Davis, 19, of Heather Lane, South Abington Township, has been charged with terroristic threats as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at March 28 at the high school, 545 Newman Road, Kelly Township, Union County.

