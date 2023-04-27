Former student charged with threatening Lewisburg school

KELLY TOWNSHIP — A former Lewisburg Area High School student has been charged after allegedly making threats against individuals associated with the school.
Paul Davis, 19, of Heather Lane, South Abington Township, has been charged with terroristic threats as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at March 28 at the high school, 545 Newman Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said the threats were reported by an unnamed person who said they received an Instagram voice message from Davis.
"I'm going to exact my revenge on everyone who (expletive) me over at Lewisburg," the message allegedly stated. "I'm gonna hex some people. Just let me know who you want to see die and I'll kill them off."
A preliminary hearing for Davis has been scheduled for 4:15 p.m. May 18 before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, of Lewisburg.
