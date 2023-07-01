Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Jessica White, 27, of Shamokin Township and Nicholas Bartholomew, 30, of Shamokin Township.
• Carry Kubant, 38, of Mount Carmel and Anthony Ricena, 44, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers
• Harold R. Gardner to Harold R. Gardnere, Robert L. Gardner and Dawn R. Gardner, property in McEwensville and Delaware Township, $1.
• Myra E. Hartman to Hartman Primary Residence and Asset Protector Trust, Myra E. Hartman individually and trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Carolyn F. Caicco to Christine M. Gehrer and Kathleen A. Meckley, property in Milton, $1.
• Christie E. Miller and Jennifer K. Mills to Christie E. Miller and Jennifer K. Mills, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Loni W. Wieand to Scott A. Wieand, property in Milton, $1.
• Betty Mae Barnwell by agent, Candace A. Byers agent and individually, William F. Barnwell Jr. agent and individually, Harry L. byers and Dolores P. Golden to John Hertzler, property in watsontown, $244,500.
• James W. Reibsome to Claudette R. Reibsome, property in Milton, $1.
• Peter R. Johnson and Deborah G. Johnson to Wendy Lehman, property in Sunbury, $1.
8 Flora Clark estate and Rebecca A. Moyer exeuctrix to Bryan D. Clark, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Pennforest LLC to Yohan M. Martinez, property in Coal Township, $9,000.
• Deborah M. Kaleta and Michael R. Kaleta Sr. to David Auker and Shana Auker, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Eugene L. Dreese, Donna J. Dreese and Judy A. Hafer to Laura Sheesley, property in Point Township, $1.
• Bret M. Cox and Christine M. Cox to Bret M. Cox, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Robert L. Spang and Helen K. Spang to Jolene M. Baumert, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Robert L. Spang and Helen K. Spang to Levi R. Spang, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Pine Hurst Acres Properties LLC to David Crone and Alexandra Lee Defrees, property in Riverside, $193,000.
• Rocky J. Roshon and Holly M. Roshon to Northumberland Home LLC, property in Point Township, $450,750.
• Isabelle L. Steinhart to John G. Briggs, Casey Briggs and Barbara Briggs, property in Coal Township, $125,000.
• 1 Optimum Consulting LLC to Oscar L. Medina Martinez and Mary Marisol Pnales Mateo, property in Kulpmont, $10,000.
• Keith F. Miller and Lisa A. Miller to Brayden K. Yacko, property in Upper Augusta Township, $174,900.
• Fulton Bank NA to Ryne Noble, property in Northumberland, $100,000.
• Candy L. Petrovich and Joseph T. Petrovich to Shawnda L. Marquette, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Jeffrey D. Mohler to Jacob F. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth Marie Stoltzfus, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Pearl Yodis by agent and Bridget R. McGivern agent to CJY Solar and Realty LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $14,500.
• David G. Nowroski and Ami Minnig to David G. Nowroski, propertyin Shamokin, $12,500.
• Investments Inc. to Mi Casa Is Your AirBNB LLC to Mi Casa Is Your AirBNB LLC, property in Shamokin, $45,000.
• Tannie L. Long to Jacob B. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth M. Stoltzfus, property in Jackson Township, $10,000.
• Ali Youssef Makki and Smia Jaroudy to Joel Herrera, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
• Douglas J. Kraynak to Derek Miller, property in Mount Carmel Township, 41.
• Castle 2020 LLC to Adalberto Lopez, property in Coal Township, $21,600.
• John A. Foulds by agent and Ruth E. Peck agent to Alejandro A. Saldivar and Sara L. Olszewskie, property in Shamokin, $145,000.
• Bobby Koongebeharry to Denzil Maharaj, property in Coal Township, $1,500.
• Peter R. Johnson and Deborah G. Johnson to Avrohom Leiman, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jose Raul Nunez Liriano to Martin Polanco, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• BRN Investments LLC to Ashley L. Whistler and Skyler R. Whistler, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Basic Real Estate Co. LLC to Herbert Brian Stout, property in Shamokin, $8,528.
• Scott W. Bobb and Michele A. Bobb to Mervin G. Stoltzfus and Ruth Ellen Stoltzfus, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.