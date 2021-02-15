Washingtonville — In their ongoing efforts to engage the community with COVID-19 precautions in place, the Montour Solar One team of Pattern Energy and Talen Energy will host a Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
The meeting will focus on property values, in addition to general updates on the project.
Montour area residents, businesses and other interested parties are invited to join the town hall meeting by registering for the event via http://bit.ly/MS1Zoom2.
Once registered, participants will receive a secured link via email to use to access the meeting.
For those who prefer not to participate in the video portion of the meeting, a dial-in number will be provided.
The Montour Solar One team will be joined by an analyst to walk through a property value study performed by the nationally recognized firm of CohnReznick.
A brief overview of the project and key facts will be provided, and there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions during the roughly 45-minute event.
More information regarding the Montour Solar One project can be found at https://montoursolar.com/.
