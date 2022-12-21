LEWISBURG — A 13-year member of Congress took the microphone Tuesday evening in Lewisburg, highlighting his thoughts on serving as an elected official.
More than 40 people were in attendance as the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives hosted Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson (R-Pa. 15) at the meeting, held at the Best Western Plus Country Cupboard Inn.
With redistricting, Thompson will represent 18 counties, including Union, and Snyder.
He is currently the ranking member of the House Agricultural Committee and will likely be chairman of that committee when the Republicans take over the House of Representatives in January. He is a also a senior member of the House Education and Labor Committee.
Thompson talked about his four principals which he lives by and conducts business in Washington, D.C.
The first of the principles is “what is my duty to God?” Thompson said he has a strong faith in God and puts his faith into practice daily. When it comes to votes on the house floor, if it’s a policy he believes goes against God, or his personal beliefs, Thompson will vote “no” every time.
The second principal he follows is “what is my duty to country? What does the Constitution and Bill of Rights say?” Any legislation that erodes away at the Constitution does not get a favorable vote from him.
His third principal is “What is my service to others?” Thompson said many in Congress choose personal vendettas or let their own personal preferences stand in the way of what’s right for their constituents. Keeping his constituents at the front of his mind helps guide Thompson’s vote on legislation.
The fourth principal Thompson follows is “what is my duty to myself?” Thompson made reference to being a Boy Scout leader for many years, and being prepared with every decision he makes and every step he takes.
Thompson said on Jan. 3 the 118th Congress will be sworn in and he and his colleges will start all over.
Thompson claimed that under Democratic control, the United States has felt the impacts of a 40-year high inflation, 12 cities now have record murder rates, there’s a 60% increase in gas prices, 3.8 million illegal immigrants have crossed our borders since Joe Biden took office, and the nation is facing record high drug overdoses.
“I believe the core reason there is so much partisanship and division in our government is due to 24/7 cable news, social media, and putting cameras on the House floor, which has prompted members to talk to the camera instead of each other,” Thompson said.
He, along with other members of the Republican Party, have signed a Commitment to America they plan to follow when the new Congress starts.
Among those commitments are an economy that’s strong. To make the economy strong, Republicans have committed to: Fighting inflation and lowering the cost of living; curbing wasteful government spending; bringing stability to the economy through pro-growth tax and deregulatory policies; making the U.S. energy independent; and strengthening the supply chain.
The second commitment is creating a nation that’s safe. This commitment includes: Securing the border and combating illegal immigration; reducing crime; support 200,000 more police officers through recruiting bonuses; supporting U.S. troops; and permanently criminalizing all forms of illicit fentanyl.
The third commitment is a future that’s built on freedom. This includes: Steps to make sure every student can succeed and give parents a voice; advancing the Parents’ Bill of Rights; recovering lost learning from school closures; ensuring that only women can compete in women’s sports; personalizing care to provide affordable options and better quality, delivered by trusted doctors; providing greater privacy and data security protections, and equipping parents with more tools to keep their kids safe online.
The fourth commitment centers around government accountability. This includes: Preserving Constitutional freedoms; holding Washington accountable; conducting rigorous oversight to rein in government abuse of power and corruption; ending special treatment for members of Congress by repealing proxy voting; and increasing accountability in the election process through voter ID, accurate voter rolls and observer access.
“If you’re going to be a leader you have to have a vision,” Thompson said.
He believes reaching across the isle and bringing people together to solve problems is the only way Congress will be able to function.
