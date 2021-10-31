WILLIAMSPORT — A physician assistant student at Pennsylvania College of Technology has received another $1,000 installment of her annually renewable scholarship from the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries.
Emily L. Stevens, of Dallas, was first awarded the scholarship — intended for a dependent of someone employed by an ISRI member company — during the 2020-2021 academic year. The institute is closely associated with the Recycling Education and Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes public awareness, education, research and the advancement of recycling.
The physician assistant studies major, and dean’s list student, was endorsed by two members of the college’s science faculty: John F. Tamblin, assistant professor of chemistry, and Karen L. Avery, instructor of general biology and microbiology.
Through donations from people within the industry, RERF has awarded more than $1.6 million in scholarships to 1,200 students across the country and has overseen research in science and technology involved with recycling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.