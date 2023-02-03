NORTHUMBERLAND — Night to Shine 2023 — sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation — will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. A red carpet opens at 3:30 p.m.

The event is expected to draw 126 special guests, and their buddies who provide one-to-one support. The event is open to individuals from Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.