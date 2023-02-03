NORTHUMBERLAND — Night to Shine 2023 — sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation — will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. A red carpet opens at 3:30 p.m.
The event is expected to draw 126 special guests, and their buddies who provide one-to-one support. The event is open to individuals from Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties.
Every guest of Night to Shine will enter this complimentary event on a red carpet, complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests will receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, a dance floor and NTS tote bags filled with goodies.
For additional information, visit the Night to Shine at the Sunbury Bible Church Facebook page.
