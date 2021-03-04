LEWISBURG — Phone scams and challenging economic times seem to go together.
A recent wave of scams involve sales of gold, said David J. Siebert, numismatist and appraiser at The Coin Collector, Lewisburg. Prospective victims may receive printed material in the mail before being called on the telephone.
Siebert said it was unclear how scammers and their short-lived companies obtain addresses and numbers.
“Most of these ‘corporations’ come out of Delaware,” he said. “It is the easiest and the cheapest state to set up corporations.”
Printed promotional brochures can appear to be well done, from 12-to-16 pages and printed on slick paper. A telephone call follows from a person offering a pitch.
“They know who they are mailing them to, somehow,” Siebert said. “Then they call and they say, ‘Did you receive the information we sent you in the mail.’ If they say yes, they go into their spiel.”
Hanging up at that point was the best advice, Siebert said. From there the scam can get complex.
“Usually it is an absolute, total scam, there is no gold,” Siebert noted. “They offer to sell it at a discounted percentage of melt (spot price). Nobody sells gold at a discount.”
The next part of the scam is usually an offer to store the client’s purchase in a secure vault, at a “modest monthly charge” which continues indefinitely.
“There are legitimate companies that do that, but they don’t cold call people,” Siebert said. “I always recommend that if you buy gold, even from a legitimate company, you take immediate possession of it. You don’t let them hold it for you.”
If a company insists on holding a precious metal, he said it is a pretty good sign they don’t have it.
Victims tend to be too embarrassed to go to police, Siebert said. And as the crime usually involves interstate commerce, local law enforcement does not have much to do with it.
“It’s sad,” Siebert added. “We’ve had people come in here who have lost $20,000 or $30,000, and those are smaller amounts. We’ve had people lose $150,000 to these scams.”
A variation of the gold sale scam is any offer to appraise a collection of gold coins for free if they are shipped to an appraiser. In the case of one local victim, it took a call to get what she thought was her coins returned.
Siebert recalled the victim did not open the package right away and brought it to him to sell what she thought were gold coins.
“We brought it in here and opened it,” Siebert recalled. “It was filled with common 90% silver (coins). They kept her $150,000 worth of gold and sent her a few thousand dollars worth of silver, thinking she would do exactly what she did (and) not open it immediately.”
Siebert added a good tip was to open anything someone sends to you immediately and with a witness on hand.
On balance, crimes of this sort were like a “smash and grab” burglary.
“They are looking for as many scores in as short a period a time as possible,” Seibert said. “A lot of these corporations are only open for a few months. Once they think they have hit to where they think they are going to get discovered, they shut down and reincorporate with another name and one different owner.”
With interest rates at or near historic lows, Seibert said seniors who have planned their retirements using interest income are often looking for different sources of income. An attractive offer looks even more attractive under these conditions and an older person may jump at it.
“You know the old saying, ‘If it is too good to be true, it probably is?’” Siebert said. “That is really true when it comes to gold.”
Siebert added one would think the state Office of the Attorney General would be interested in such scams. But to date he said they have not prosecuted perpetrators.
