HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health reported 225 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 Thursday over six area counties and four new deaths.
Statewide, 6,759 new cases were added, bringing the statewide total to 327,829 since March. The state reported 144 new deaths, which put deaths over 10,000 since March.
Cases rose by 78 in Union County, 56 in Northumberland County, 44 in Lycoming County, 20 in Snyder County, 19 in Columbia County and nine in Montour County.
There are 3,897 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 826 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, the state reported.
Confirmed cases by county:
- Northumberland County, 2,194 cases (122 deaths)
- Lycoming County, 1,703 cases (44 deaths)
- Union County, 1,388 cases (18 deaths)
- Columbia County, 1,337 cases (48 deaths)
- Montour County, 398 cases (15 deaths)
