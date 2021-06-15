MONTGOMERY — A free screening of "Surrender! The Sudden Death of Alvira" will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. A free outdoor picnic will be held at 6.
As war broke out in Europe in the early 1940s, the conflict seemed very far away from the bucolic White Deer Valley in Union and Lycoming counties. However by February 1942, 400 residents of the town of Alvira and vicinity would learn they had six weeks to vacate their properties as the federal government commandeered 8,500 acres of their land to build a massive TNT production plant, the Pennsylvania Ordnance Works, to manufacture explosives for the war effort.
Steve and Martha Huddy, co-directors of the documentary, will be present to introduce the film and answer questions afterward.
Seating inside is limited to 70 persons. Advance reservations are required and will be accepted on a first come, first served basis by calling 570-547-1340.
Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chair and a casserole, salad or dessert to share during the picnic. The Grange will provide meat, beverage and table service.
