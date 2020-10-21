WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming County commissioners voted Tuesday to award up to $1.5 million of their COVID relief funds to 165 businesses in the county.
The county had received a $10.2 million COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
County Commissioner Scott Metzger said that while they had originally dedicated $1 million to the small business recovery effort, they decided to increase it up to $1.5 million.
Businesses could apply from Aug. 31 through Sept. 18 to receive part of the CRBG grant the county received to assist them with COVID-19 expenses.
To receive their full allocated grant amounts, businesses must provide documentation to show they actually incurred those COVID-related expenses. Checks to the businesses will be issued when the county receives that paperwork.
Grants were available for businesses with annual revenues prior to March 1 of $3 million or less, with 100 or fewer full-time employees.
Funds can be used for eligible costs from March 1 to Dec. 30, including operating costs, rent, mortgage interest, utility payments, eligible capital expenses, COVID-19 mitigation plans, food loss, outdoor dining equipment, and more.
The Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce facilitated the process by receiving the grant applications, and the grant review committee included Nancy Eischeid, Jason Fink, John Houser, Matt McDermott, Kristen Moyer, Joe Reighard and Shannon Rossman.
SEDA-COG is assisting the county by providing professional expertise and grant administrative services, as well as activity development and management to ensure accuracy and adherence with federal and state regulations.
