Vehicle break-ins under investigation

LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins.
According to a release issued by Chief Paul Yost, the break-ins occurred between Dec. 12-13 and Dec. 21-22 in the area of North Second and North Third streets in Lewisburg Borough, and in the Linntown area of East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Yost said the individuals responsible are targeting vehicles with items in sight within the vehicles, such as purses, computers, GPS units and cash. Vehicles are being access through unlocked doors or by windows being smashed.
Residents are advised to make sure their vehicles are locked and to not keep purses, wallets or other personal items in vehicles.
Anyone with information on the break-ins should contact the BVRPD at 570-524-4302.
