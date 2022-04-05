WEST MILTON — The annual West Milton Memorial Park Easter egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at West Milton Memorial Park, River Road, West Milton.
Eggs, candy and prizes will be awarded. Call 570-568-2792 or 570-568-0683 for more information.
