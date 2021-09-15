WILLIAMSPORT — FCFP recently awarded $309,297.50 in scholarships to 92 students for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Eligibility and criteria vary by scholarship. Scholarships were awarded to students graduating from high schools in Danville, Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Loyalsock Township, Mifflin County, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Muncy, South Williamsport, Sullivan County, Warrior Run, and Williamsport School Districts, as well as St. John Neumann Regional Academy.
Local students to be awarded scholarships include:
• Danville Area School District: Olivia Outt, Chuck Yost Memorial Scholarship Fund, $500, Penn State University; Miranda Spotts, Patton Family Scholarship Fund, $2,672, Bloomsburg University.
• Lewisburg Area School District: Sarah Mahoney, Bronze Scholarship Fund, $750, Undecided.
• Mifflinburg Area School District: Camille Finerghty, Mary Jo and Donald L. Ritzenthaler Scholarship Fund, $1,115, Lock Haven University.
• Milton Area School District: Rebecca Gehrer, Gina Barnhart Memorial Scholarship Fund, $3,085 Bloomsburg University.
• Montgomery Area School District: Katelyn Taylor, Carl and Lucille Jarrett Scholarship Fund, $5,000 Penn State University; Cassandra Wagner, Christ Lutheran Church, Montgomery, Scholarship Fund, $4,630 Pennsylvania College of Technology; Jewels Tawney, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000 Susquehanna University; McKenzie Heasley, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000 Lock Haven University; Iris Keister, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000 University of Pittsburgh; Mason Schreiber, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000 Duquesne University; Kelly Showers, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000 Rochester Institute of Technology; Gabriel Wright, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000 Penn State University; Jaden Bressler, Tim Lichter Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,000 Pennsylvania College of Technology.
• Muncy School District: Breanna King, Arlene and James Opp and Howard Opp Scholarship Fund, $4,391, University of Pittsburgh; Maxwell Rymsza, CAG Supporting Momentum Scholarship Fund, $500, Villanova University; Maxwell Rymsza, H. Porter Rathmell Scholarship Fund, $6,650, Villanova University; JohnErnest Coppes, Margaret E. Waldron Memorial Fund, $14,000, Villanova University; Rory Oden, Margaret E. Waldron Memorial Fund, $14,000, Carnegie Mellon University; Paul Pepper, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Undecided; Emma Hogan, Muncy Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, $2,000, Penn State University; Rory Oden, Muncy Scholars Awards Fund, $500, Carnegie Mellon University.
• Warrior Run School District Alyssa Hoffman, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Carnegie Mellon University; Hannah Staman, Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, $20,000, Duquesne University.
• Non-Traditional Awards: Hailey Debrody, Benjamin Franklin Fund of the Williamsport-Lycoming Foundation, $3,293, Pennsylvania College of Technology; Frederick Savidge, Jr., Jody Lea Loudenslager Scholarship Fund, $397, Pennsylvania College of Technology; Travis Gleason, Richard P. Lauchle Forestry Scholarship Fund, $2,056, Pennsylvania College of Technology; Gabreon Godin, Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,575, Uptown Music Collective; Quamir Jackson, Taylor J. Ertel Scholarship Fund for Foster Children, $1,000, University of Pittsburgh; Angie Lin, Taylor J. Ertel Scholarship Fund for Foster Children, $1,000, Thomas Jefferson University; Nathanial Liscum, Warren E. "Whitey" Cole A.S.H.E. Scholarship Fund, $2,057, Clarkson University.
